Left Menu

Wipro to hire up to 400 people in Arkansas, invest $3mn in new centre

IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, and expects to hire up to 400 people in the next two years in the US state.Wipro will invest approximately USD 3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre, a statement said.The delivery centre will provide operational services to Wipros clients across industry verticals, it added.Wipro has been a technology leader for decades.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:49 IST
Wipro to hire up to 400 people in Arkansas, invest $3mn in new centre
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, and expects to hire up to 400 people in the next two years in the US state.

Wipro will invest approximately USD 3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre, a statement said.

The delivery centre will provide operational services to Wipro's clients across industry verticals, it added.

''Wipro has been a technology leader for decades. With great pleasure, I welcome them to Arkansas. These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology," Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas, said.

Nagendra P Bandaru, Managing Partner-iCORE at Wipro, said this strategic investment will bring Wipro's innovation, operational capabilities, and organisational expertise to the region.

''We are thrilled to open the delivery center in Sherwood and improve our reach to customers in central Arkansas...This is part of our commitment to enable future expansion, and drive employment generation initiatives for local communities,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021