Maha: Chaudhary, three other IAS officers transferred

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred four IAS officials including Nidhi Chaudhary who had been given a new posting only last week.

Chaudhary has been now appointed as collector of the Mumbai suburban region.

On Friday she had been transferred from the post of Raigad collector and posted as director, Information Technology.

Milind Borikar, collector of Mumbai suburban district, has been posted as director of the Tourism Department in Mumbai.

Jahashree Bhoj, who was MD, Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, was posted as managing director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Dr Nirupama Dange was posted as assistant resident commissioner at `Maharashtra Sadan', the state's guest house in New Delhi.

