Left Menu

Swiss have evacuated 292 people from Afghanistan

There were still 15 Swiss citizens in Afghanistan, but no more Swiss evacuation flights were planned at this stage, the foreign minister added. Repeating an earlier offer to provide the services of its good offices, Cassis said it remained to be seen whether and how Switzerland could mediate in the process of discussions between the Taliban and U.S.-backed government which collapsed.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:41 IST
Swiss have evacuated 292 people from Afghanistan

Switzerland has evacuated 292 people from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Tuesday, while Switzerland would examine whether it could help facilitate talks underway between the Taliban and the collapsed U.S.-backed government.

All local workers from the Swiss development office as well as their close family members have been able to leave Kabul or are safe at the capital's airport, he said. "I am relieved," Cassis said, adding one of the biggest evacuations in Swiss history was nearing completion.

An aircraft bringing people back landed in Zurich early on Monday morning, while 66 people were still at Kabul airport and were due to leave in the next few hours. There were still 15 Swiss citizens in Afghanistan, but no more Swiss evacuation flights were planned at this stage, the foreign minister added.

Repeating an earlier offer to provide the services of its good offices, Cassis said it remained to be seen whether and how Switzerland could mediate in the process of discussions between the Taliban and U.S.-backed government which collapsed. Leaders of the Taliban, who have sought to show a more moderate face since capturing Kabul, have begun talks on forming a government that have included discussions with some old enemies from past governments, including a former president, Hamid Karzai.

"Talks between the Taliban and the former government are currently ongoing. It remains to be seen whether and how Switzerland can mediate in this process," Cassis said. "We are always ready to render good service, be it as the host state of conferences or to facilitate talks, also in the case of Afghanistan." The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remained precarious, he added, with Switzerland examining how it could support aid organisations in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021