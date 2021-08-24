Left Menu

Flipkart Wholesale brings in credit programme for kiranas, retailers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:12 IST
Flipkart Wholesale brings in credit programme for kiranas, retailers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of the Walmart-owned company, on Tuesday announced a new credit programme to help kiranas manage their working capital requirements and grow their business.

Flipkart Wholesale's credit offerings, including 'Easy Credit' in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank, are in line with a series of initiatives undertaken to solve local pain points of kiranas in the country, according to a statement.

Through these new offerings, kiranas (neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores) can avail credit at zero cost through end-to-end digital onboarding in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank and other fintech institutions, it added.

The credit line will range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh with an interest-free period of up to 14 days.

Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president and head of Flipkart Wholesale, said the key goal for the company is to make business easier for kiranas and retailers and boost their growth journey.

''We believe our new credit plan is tailored to solve local challenges that kiranas in India face and will help them manage their cash flow and improve their purchase experience on our platform, thereby ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle to the entire B2B retail ecosystem,'' he added.

Flipkart Wholesale serves over 1.5 million members across the country that include kiranas/retailers, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions).

''India's kirana stores account for over two-thirds of the country's retail landscape. This traditional trade is now evolving in terms of retail formats and business models.

''As a bank with a digital-first approach and focus on serving the retail ecosystem, we are keen to contribute to the growth of this segment,'' Amit Kumar, head (retail liabilities and branch banking) at IDFC FIRST Bank, said.

The partnership with Flipkart gives the bank an opportunity to enable kiranas to access formal credit and scale up business, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021