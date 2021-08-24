Left Menu

Wat-a-Burger to add over 30 outlets in FY22

Burger chain Wat-a-Burger is planning to expand in South Indian states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as it looks to add over 30 outlets by the end of 2021-22.The brand has gradually recovered from the effects of the pandemic and opened 12 new stores, it said in a statement.It currently has over 60 outlets across 9 states and in order to get back in full swing post the pandemic, the burger chain has accelerated its expansion plans.As per its recently announced targets, it aims at reaching a mark of 100 outlets by the end of the fiscal year.

Updated: 24-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:16 IST
  • India

Burger chain Wat-a-Burger is planning to expand in South Indian states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as it looks to add over 30 outlets by the end of 2021-22.

The brand has gradually recovered from the effects of the pandemic and opened 12 new stores, it said in a statement.

It currently has over 60 outlets across 9 states and in order to get back in full swing post the pandemic, the burger chain has accelerated its expansion plans.

''As per its recently announced targets, it aims at reaching a mark of 100 outlets by the end of the fiscal year. In order to achieve the same, given the current pandemic scenario, it will be focusing more on spreading its wings in the southern part of the country,'' it said.

Wat-a-Burger co-founder and CEO Farman Beig said:''We have been sustaining the challenging times due to considerable preference on the digital foodtech platform. However, as things are getting better, we have decided to re-initiate the plans for physical outlet launches.'' The brand has gone aggressive with the franchise allotments in South India where the condition is better and once the situation improves in Maharashtra, it will look at widening its footprints there too, he added. Wat-a-Burger has outlets in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Panchkula, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Faridabad, Ranchi, Jhansi and Srinagar. It will begin its expansion in southern India by launching the first outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala.

