BrahMos Aerospace proposes modern facility at Lucknow for next generation missile project: UP govt

BrahMos Aerospace has proposed to set up a state-of-the-art production facility in Uttar Pradesh for its next generation missile project, the state government said on Tuesday.

The company produces one of the world's best supersonic cruise missile system BrahMos, it said, adding that the proposed facility in Lucknow will be part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

The facility comes under the aerospace firm's expansion for the BrahMos Next Generation (BrahMos-NG) Missile project, the state government said in a statement.

The establishment of BrahMos Aerospace will make Uttar Pradesh an aerospace and defence hub of India as it will bring in niche technologies. It will also put Lucknow prominently in the world map as a manufacturing hub for top-notch technologies, the statement said.

The BrahMos team, headed by Director General BrahMos Dr Sudhir K Mishra, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and briefed him about the BrahMos weapon system.

Adityanath was also apprised about the joint venture entity's ambitious and highly promising plans about setting up the major facility for production and supply of various systems and sub-systems for next generation missile systems, the statement said.

The chief minister has assured full support for setting up the new production plant in Lucknow, it said.

The estimated investment of the project is around Rs 300 crore and the company has requested for 200 acres of land in the state's capital with civil construction to start within three months of getting possession of the land, the statement said.

This project is envisaged to generate more than 5,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities for technical workers as well as more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and non-skilled workers, it said.

Over 200 small, medium and large Indian public and private sector defence enterprises, institutions and laboratories have been associated with the prestigious BrahMos missile programme, the statement said.

The establishment of such a facility will not only vastly expand UP's technological base, which is being developed as one of the Defence Industrial Corridors of India but will also generate a multitude of value chain opportunities for MSMEs in the state, it said.

