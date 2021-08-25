Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

Twenty seven people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial. "Today’s announcement confirms that money stolen by corrupt soccer officials and sports marketing executives through fraud and greed will be returned to where it belongs and used to benefit the sport,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:43 IST
Soccer-FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, will receive over $201 million in forfeited funds seized during a global soccer corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial.

"Today's announcement confirms that money stolen by corrupt soccer officials and sports marketing executives through fraud and greed will be returned to where it belongs and used to benefit the sport," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis for the Eastern District of New York in a statement. "From the start, this investigation and prosecution have been focused on bringing wrongdoers to justice and restoring ill-gotten gains to those who work for the benefit of the beautiful game."

The DOJ said $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution to FIFA, CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer in North and Central America, CONMEBOL, which represents soccer in South America; and various constituent national soccer federations. "Kickbacks and bribes have a way of spreading like a disease through corrupt groups; pure and simple greed keeps the graft going," said Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll of the FBI's New York Field Office.

"Not one official in this investigation seemed to care about the damage being done to a sport that millions around the world revere. "The only silver lining is the money will now help underprivileged people who need it, not the wealthy executives who just wanted it to get richer. "Our work isn't finished, and our promise to those who love the game – we won't give up until everyone sees justice for what they've done."

Reynaldo Vasquez, the former president of El Salvador's soccer federation, pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a corruption investigation involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global
4
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021