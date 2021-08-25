PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Regulators reject suspicions of insider trading in Aston Martin and Daimler shares https://on.ft.com/3B3B9kE - Charlie Watts, "rock" of the Rolling Stones, dies at 80 https://on.ft.com/3885lPi

- Trustees warn Morrisons takeover would "materially weaken" pension schemes https://on.ft.com/3sJFN4w - UK house sales plunge in July after stamp duty holiday ends https://on.ft.com/3jbh71A

Overview - Financial regulators have looked into suspicions of insider trading in Daimler and Aston Martin shares, including the purchase of a stake in the UK luxury carmaker by Toto Wolff, Mercedes's Formula One boss.

- Charlie Watts, the backbone of the Rolling Stones, has died aged 80. One of rock's most celebrated drummers, his death was announced by the band's publicist, who said that he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital" surrounded by his family. - The trustees of Morrisons' pension funds have warned that either of the takeover bids for the supermarket chain would "materially weaken" its retirement schemes.

- The number of UK house and flat sales plummeted last month after buyers accelerated their purchases in June to beat an expiring stamp duty holiday, official tax data showed. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

