Left Menu

Mexican migration agent hospitalized after being struck in head by rock

The INM said its agents were attacked by the group of migrants who were walking along a rail line in the municipality of Apizaco in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala in an effort to impede the agents from verifying their migration status. The injured agent was transferred to a brain surgery ward on Tuesday evening, the INM said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-08-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 07:29 IST
Mexican migration agent hospitalized after being struck in head by rock
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's national immigration institute (INM) said on Tuesday that one of its agents was hospitalized in a serious condition after being struck in the face and head with rocks a day earlier by a group of migrants. The INM said its agents were attacked by the group of migrants who were walking along a rail line in the municipality of Apizaco in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala in an effort to impede the agents from verifying their migration status.

The injured agent was transferred to a brain surgery ward on Tuesday evening, the INM said. Tens of thousands of people, many from Central America, traverse Mexico every year in an effort to cross into the United States.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021