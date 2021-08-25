Curefoods raises $ 13 mn in Series A from Iron Pillar, Nordstar and Binny Bansal

Curefoods, which operates the cloud kitchen brand EatFit, on Wednesday announced a USD 13 million Series A fund raise. Iron Pillar led the round with participation from Nordstar and Binny Bansal. Leading angels Adil Allana, Rashmi Kwatra, Lydia Jett, and Kunal Shah also participated in the round.

''This brings the money raised by Curefoods to a total of USD 20 million between Seed and Series A'', the company said, adding, it is also looking to close a USD ten million debt raise in the coming weeks.

Curefoods said in a statement it has been acquiring and incubating multiple cloud kitchen brands in the last few months. The fresh influx of funds would be used to acquire many more digital food brands across geographies, it said. Moreover, Curefoods would look to expand its cloud kitchen footprint across multiple cities and build backend technology to manage its multi-brand, multi-city kitchens footprint. ''With the advent of many digital-first food brands, there is a large opportunity to aggregate them into a single platform and attain demand-side and supply-side scale advantage'', the statement said.

Curefoods commenced its operations in 2020. It operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, and Masalabox. It has over 25 kitchens across four cities in India.

