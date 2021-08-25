European stocks inch higher ahead of German business sentiment data
European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall Street.
European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall Street. The European benchmark itself was just less than a percent away from its peak. Travel and leisure stocks gained 0.7% to hit their highest level in over a week.
Data from Germany's Ifo institute is expected to show business morale eased further in August after falling unexpectedly in July due to concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases and supply chain issues. Among stocks, Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta slid 6.4% after saying it was preparing for a higher supply chain and related costs after profits tumbled in the three months to July.
UK food delivery firm Deliveroo slipped 1.8%, while British supermarket Morrisons edged up after news it was set to enter the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deliveroo
- U.S. Federal Reserve
- Germany
- Ifo institute
- European
- pan-European
- Swedish
- British
- FTSE
ALSO READ
Travel and leisure stocks drive European shares to record high
European Union contributes EUR 3m to help cover basic food needs in Zimbabwe
European shares set for longest winning streak since June
European shares bag longest winning streak since June
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares at record high ahead of U.S. inflation gauge