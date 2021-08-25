Left Menu

European stocks inch higher ahead of German business sentiment data

European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall Street.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:57 IST
European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall Street. The European benchmark itself was just less than a percent away from its peak. Travel and leisure stocks gained 0.7% to hit their highest level in over a week.

Data from Germany's Ifo institute is expected to show business morale eased further in August after falling unexpectedly in July due to concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases and supply chain issues. Among stocks, Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta slid 6.4% after saying it was preparing for a higher supply chain and related costs after profits tumbled in the three months to July.

UK food delivery firm Deliveroo slipped 1.8%, while British supermarket Morrisons edged up after news it was set to enter the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

