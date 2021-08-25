Left Menu

Healthcare, consumer stocks support FTSE 100; mid-caps hit record highs

London's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Wednesday, led by healthcare and consumer staple stocks, as investors took a breather to assess risks from rising COVID-19 infections worldwide and concerns about easing global economic growth.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:58 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Wednesday, led by healthcare and consumer staple stocks, as investors took a breather to assess risks from rising COVID-19 infections worldwide and concerns about easing global economic growth. The blue-chip FTSE 100 inched 0.1% higher, up for a fourth straight session, with AstraZeneca, Reckitt Benckiser, and Diageo among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.3% to a record 23,964.03 with homebuilder stocks leading the rise. Waste management firm Augean surged 16.7% after it said it agreed to a buyout offer of 341 million pounds ($468 million) from a group affiliated with London-based investment manager Ancala Partners LLP.

British subprime lender Amigo dropped 4.5% after it said its losses increased substantially in the last financial year.

