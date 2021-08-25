Healthcare, consumer stocks support FTSE 100; mid-caps hit record highs
London's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Wednesday, led by healthcare and consumer staple stocks, as investors took a breather to assess risks from rising COVID-19 infections worldwide and concerns about easing global economic growth.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Wednesday, led by healthcare and consumer staple stocks, as investors took a breather to assess risks from rising COVID-19 infections worldwide and concerns about easing global economic growth. The blue-chip FTSE 100 inched 0.1% higher, up for a fourth straight session, with AstraZeneca, Reckitt Benckiser, and Diageo among the top boosts.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.3% to a record 23,964.03 with homebuilder stocks leading the rise. Waste management firm Augean surged 16.7% after it said it agreed to a buyout offer of 341 million pounds ($468 million) from a group affiliated with London-based investment manager Ancala Partners LLP.
British subprime lender Amigo dropped 4.5% after it said its losses increased substantially in the last financial year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reckitt Benckiser
- London
- AstraZeneca
- British
- FTSE
- Diageo
ALSO READ
Travel stocks, positive earnings push London stocks higher
London's Tower Bridge reopens after being stuck for hours
Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign
Soccer-Lukaku arrives in London to complete Chelsea move - reports
London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review