Left Menu

China shares end higher as c.bank boosts short-term funding

China shares finished higher on Wednesday after China's central bank boosted short-term funding to ease worries over tightening liquidity amid a faltering recovery, but losses in financial, tech and real estate sectors capped gins. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% at 3,540.38.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:04 IST
China shares end higher as c.bank boosts short-term funding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China shares finished higher on Wednesday after China's central bank boosted short-term funding to ease worries over tightening liquidity amid a faltering recovery, but losses in financial, tech, and real estate sectors capped gins.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% at 3,540.38. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2%, turning around from a small dip at midday. It was led by consumer staples firms, which rose 1.91%.

** China's central bank offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, bigger than daily injections in recent months, in what traders saw as a bid to support liquidity and lift market sentiment. ** Foreign investors helped lift A-shares, with Refinitiv data indicating inflows of more than 7.5 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) on the day through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect program.

** But underscoring continued financial risks in the real estate sector that some investors worry could spread, a supplier to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group said Evergrande had failed to pay some overdue bills. ** The real estate index lost 3.67% and the financial sector sub-index slipped 1.37%. The CSI Info Tech index fell 0.74%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.39% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.54% higher. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.23%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.03%.

** At 0702 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4774 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.4705. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 15.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.21% this month.

($1 = 6.4763 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021