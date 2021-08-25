China shares end higher as c.bank boosts short-term funding
China shares finished higher on Wednesday after China's central bank boosted short-term funding to ease worries over tightening liquidity amid a faltering recovery, but losses in financial, tech and real estate sectors capped gins. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% at 3,540.38.
- Country:
- China
China shares finished higher on Wednesday after China's central bank boosted short-term funding to ease worries over tightening liquidity amid a faltering recovery, but losses in financial, tech, and real estate sectors capped gins.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% at 3,540.38. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2%, turning around from a small dip at midday. It was led by consumer staples firms, which rose 1.91%.
** China's central bank offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, bigger than daily injections in recent months, in what traders saw as a bid to support liquidity and lift market sentiment. ** Foreign investors helped lift A-shares, with Refinitiv data indicating inflows of more than 7.5 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) on the day through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect program.
** But underscoring continued financial risks in the real estate sector that some investors worry could spread, a supplier to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group said Evergrande had failed to pay some overdue bills. ** The real estate index lost 3.67% and the financial sector sub-index slipped 1.37%. The CSI Info Tech index fell 0.74%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.39% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.54% higher. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.23%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.03%.
** At 0702 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4774 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.4705. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 15.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.21% this month.
($1 = 6.4763 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shanghai stocks edge up while blue-chip index drops
Shanghai, HK stocks rise as Evergrande's stake sale plans boost property sector
Youth from national capital to participate in Skill Olympiad in Shanghai next year
DSEU to host ‘WorldSkills Olympics’ like event; national winners to represent India in Shanghai
Delhi govt has decided that our youths will take part in Skill Olympiad in Shanghai: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.