Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves

Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:14 IST
Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eurozone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium on Friday. After last week's drop, yields have recovered slightly as investor's nerves over a possible pullback in Federal Reserve stimulus and a slowing economic rebound have eased.

Wednesday is light on data but investors will be watching the German Ifo business climate survey data at 0800 GMT for a gauge of sentiment in the euro zone's biggest economy. By 0730 GMT, the benchmark 10-year German yield was 1 basis point higher at -0.463%, while other core yields up a similar amount.

Earlier this month, the German 10-year yield touched -0.524%, its lowest since early February. While Fed officials have made noises about starting to taper asset purchases, the European Central Bank had pledged to stick with its stimulus for now. Peripheral bond yields rose too, although mostly by less than 1 basis point <IT10YT=RR<.

ING analysts said bond yields looked due to a move higher as concerns about the Delta COVID-19 variant wane. "It's not been easy in recent months to point to macro releases and use them to position for higher market rates. But at the same time, it feels like the momentum for falls in market rates has abated somewhat," they said.

"The narrative of Delta-impacted data is out there but beyond that, there is the realization that within the next few months the vast majority of populations in developed markets (especially the US and Europe) will either have been vaccinated or will have contracted Delta." U.S. Treasury yields rose marginally as investors waited for a speech on Friday during which Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could give indications on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases.

Benchmark 10-year yields were up 1 basis point to 1.2935%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021