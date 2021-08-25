Aiming to fuel growth in the digital printing market, Canon India launches innovative products in the Professional Printing segment

- The newly introduced products are equipped to address the evolving business demands, aiding customers with optimal productivity and remarkable throughput NEW DELHI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its commitment to lead by innovation and provide seamless experiences to its customers, Canon India, a leading digital imaging organization, has announced a new range of products in the imagePRESS and imagePROGRAF series. The newly launched imagePRESS C10010VP, imagePRESS C9010VP, imagePROGRAFTZ 5300 and imagePROGRAF TX 5410 are now available in all markets across India.

Built on a proven and reliable technology platform with enhanced automation and extensive media-handling capabilities, the imagePRESS C10010VP/C9010VP sets new standards in productivity, application diversity and quality. It is engineered to support varied printing operations in diverse production business environments. Equipped to support various types of synthetic media, the imagePRESS C10010VP/ C9010VP series provides, print providers with the capacity to expand their offerings in the market, producing value-added deliverables, such as brochures, business cards, signage and restaurant menus.

The new imagePROGRAFTZ 5300 features industry-leading quick first print performance of just 21 seconds, and quick return from sleep in 32 seconds, ensuring securing printing and high productivity. Available in single function and multi-function option, the all-new 5 colour printing console body comes with Dual Roll that supports continuous printing. Top Delivery Tray allows space-saving installation, and it meets the on-demand and higher print frequency requirements in the production CAD and GIS markets.

The imagePROGRAF TX 5410 is equipped with core technologies such as L-COA PRO Processor, high precision mechanical platform, LUCIA TD All pigment 5-colour ink and a fine print head. The 44'' printer is designed for businesses that demand advanced productivity, reliable quality and streamlined workflow. With dual-roll feeding and impressive media handling capabilities, the TX-5410 is ideal for printing CAD drawings and posters.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President, and CEO, Canon India, said, ''The pandemic has led to disruptions in the digital printing space, leading to a significant shift in the customers' needs and demands, as they look forward to advanced digital printing products which can offer them more agility and output. As a leading player in the industry, our foremost objective is to drive customer delight by facilitating our customers with products that are aptly suited to meet their evolving needs. With the introduction of our new products, we aim to support our customers with - enhanced productivity supported by patented technologies, higher revenue with enhanced color consistency, advanced media versatility and customer support.'' Speaking about the new products and the pandemic-hit evolved market Mr. Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Canon India, said, ''In this COVID-era every customer wants the maximum return and security on any investment. One way to do that is to buy newly launched products that ensure the latest innovations and technologies in their print environment. Keeping this in mind we have launched products in narrow format (imagePRESS) as well as wide format (imagePROGRAF) domain. These printers are packed with 3H innovations for the customers providing them with- higher quality, higher speeds and higher reliability. At Canon India, we staunchly believe in driving product innovations that can provide the businesses with a print environment that keeps on delivering reliable output through the life cycle of the product. In line with our approach, the newly launched products across the imagePRESS and imagePROGRAF series are engineered to meet the demands of the customers and intended towards elevating the overall digital printing industry landscape. '' About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 600 towns covering 18,607 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 169 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 283 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers (Data as of July 22, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

