Left Menu

South Africa public sector wage deal will cost 20 bln rand, Treasury says

A wage agreement between South Africa's government and civil servants for the 2021/22 fiscal year will cost about 20 billion rand ($1.34 billion), the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:48 IST
South Africa public sector wage deal will cost 20 bln rand, Treasury says
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A wage agreement between South Africa's government and civil servants for the 2021/22 fiscal year will cost about 20 billion rand ($1.34 billion), the National Treasury said on Wednesday. The government and public sector employees struck a one-year deal last month for a 1.5% salary increase plus a cash payment after several months of negotiations.

Trade unions initially demanded far larger above-inflation increases. The government wanted to keep salaries flat to rein in a gaping budget deficit exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But when talks reached a deadlock and unions threatened strike action, the government softened its position.

The National Treasury said in a presentation before a parliamentary committee that the 20 billion rand cost was above the compensation ceiling contained in this year's February budget. "Work is ongoing on how to address the wage agreement within the current constrained environment," the presentation added.

The government's wage bill, accounting for about a third of consolidated spending, has been a major concern for credit-rating agencies that have downgraded South Africa's sovereign debt to "junk" status. ($1 = 14.9259 rand)

Also Read: South Africa's state insurer to raise cover for unrest following riots

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021