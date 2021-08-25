Left Menu

Hong Kong shares slip in subdued trade ahead of Powell speech

Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday after two sessions of strong gains, but trading activity was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve symposium on Friday. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 33.97 points or 0.13% at 25,693.95, after climbing more than 3.5% in the previous two sessions.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:18 IST
Hong Kong shares slip in subdued trade ahead of Powell speech
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday after two sessions of strong gains, but trading activity was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve symposium on Friday.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 33.97 points or 0.13% at 25,693.95, after climbing more than 3.5% in the previous two sessions. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,076.03. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 0.21%, the financial sector ended 0.19% lower and the property sector dipped 0.06%. ** About 1.56 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 73.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.13 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.05 billion. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which gained 6.42%, while the biggest loser was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which fell 6.83%. ** ANTA was also the biggest H-share percentage decliner, followed by Kuaishou Technology, which fell 3.55%, and Nongfu Spring Co Ltd, down by 2.96%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were JD.Com Inc up 5%, followed by Shimao Group Holdings Ltd, gaining 3.52%, and CITIC Ltd, up by 3.37%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.74% at 3,540.38 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.2%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.33%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.03%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4764 per U.S. dollar at 08:07 UTC, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 6.4705.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021