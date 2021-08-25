Board Infinity to hire 2000 employees in next six months

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Board Infinity, an early career skilling and career transition platform, announced that the company plans to hire 2000 employees in the next six months and grow the paid learner base to 3 lakh learners by 2022 end. The startup is hiring freshers and young professionals in areas like technology, digital marketing, operations, sales. The company has successfully impacted more than 20,000 careers in the last 2 years through their platform.

Elucidating their plans for this year, Sumesh Nair, Co-founder & CEO, Board Infinity, said, "Our programs have 80 per cent success in the desired learning outcomes, this has impacted more than 20,000 careers. This year, we plan to focus on preparing job-ready candidates in fast growing cities such as Malappuram, Nashik, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Trichy, Ludhiana, Vadodara." He added that "The company has been able to achieve a gross annual revenue run rate of Rs. 35 crore, and looks to exit this financial year with more than 70 crores run rate."

In the last ten months, the company has shown tremendous growth of 460 per cent due to its focus on skilling, personalized coaching, and high placement rates. The company has successfully placed students in Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, HCL, Accenture, Ugam Solutions, Quantiphi, Math Company, Wipro, Rebel Foods, Lenskart and more. The company has also collaborated with educational institutions such as IIM Nagpur, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Sambalpur, Shiv Nadar University, Lovely Professional University, and 30 upcoming universities to provide career coaching and interview preparation programs.

Board Infinity is a one-stop solution to early career needs. The company provides assistance in career transition, finding jobs, campus placement preparation, and much more. They also connect career aspirants with industry experts for focused learning, guidance, mentoring, and support. With 1500+ top industry experts as coaches on the platform, Board Infinity has hosted more than 10,000 sessions in the last one year and guided learners to excel in their careers. Board Infinity is backed by qualified retail investors with profiles ranging from ex-CFO of Infoedge (Naukri.com), CEO of Careers360, MD of Accenture Strategy Dubai, Partners from Bain, BCG, co-founder of Fynd, ex CXOs of Axis Bank, AVP Product at Byjus.

Early this year, Pankaj Bansal, Founding Partner, Work10M and Co-founder & Group CEO, PeopleStrong joined the advisory board of the company. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

