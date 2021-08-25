Dishman Carbogen Amcis arm signs co-investment pact with Europe-based client

Drug firm Dishman Carbogen Amcis on Wednesday said its Switzerland-based arm, Carbogen Amcis AG, has entered into a co-investment agreement of CHF 4 million (around Rs 32 crore) with one of its key European customers.

The co-investment totals CHF 4 million and will be focussed on expanding capacities to support the market introduction of the customer's lead compound, Dishman Carbogen Amcis said in a statement.

''The investment at Carbogen Amcis AG, Neuland location includes the addition of a medium pressure chromatography column (200L), a preparative 20 cm HPLC system and short path distillation equipment,'' it added.

The equipment is expected to be ready for production by the first quarter of 2023, the statement said.

''We are committed to providing our customers with the best technologies and this investment will allow our client to benefit from state-of-the-art equipment that enables expanded manufacturing capacity to commercialisation scale-up, and getting a much-needed drug to patients,'' Carbogen Amcis AG, operations-VP, Stephan Fritschi said.

Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis were trading at Rs 181.65 per scrip on BSE, down 1.12 per cent from its previous close.

