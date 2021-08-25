Plane with 240 evacuated Afghan nationals lands in Budapest - MTI
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
A plane carrying 240 evacuated Afghan nationals including 126 children landed in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Wednesday, the state news agency MTI reported, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry.
MTI said a convoy carrying the evacuees had left Budapest's international airport to an immigration facility on the Serbian border where they will be placed in quarantine and go through immigration checks.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior Ministry
- Afghan
- Hungarian
- Serbian
- Budapest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy for Afghanistan to press Taliban to end military offensive
US envoy for Afghanistan leaves for Doha, 'will press Taliban to stop offensive'
India played constructive role in Afghanistan: Pentagon
WRAPUP 4-U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
US Def Sec discusses Afghan situation with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa