Left Menu

Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:54 IST
Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Global stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Paris declined.

Wall Street futures edged higher after the S&P 500 index set its second record in two weeks on Tuesday.

Investors are betting on an "absence of aggressive taper signals" when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, Mizuho Bank's Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and another stimulus as hiring and inflation rise. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2per cent to 7,136.48 and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.3per cent to 15,905.85. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3per cent to 6,664.31.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1per cent.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.

The Dow gained 0.1per cent while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5per cent to a record 15,019.80.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7per cent to 3,540.38 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.1per cent to 25,693.95. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.1per cent to 25,693.95.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.3per cent to 3,146.81 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.4per cent to 7,531.90.

India's Sensex added 0.2per cent to 56,043.03. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies, and restaurant chains accounted for much of Tuesday's rise. They offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers, and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents USD67.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose USD1.90 on Tuesday to USD67.54. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, shed 47 cents to USD70.58. It rose USD2.30 the previous session to USD71.05.

The dollar advanced to 109.79 yen from Tuesday's 109.70 yen. The euro edged higher to USD1.1756 from USD1.1755.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021