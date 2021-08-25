Around 1,000 Afghans receive permission to travel to Russia - RIA

Russia has allowed around 1,000 Afghans to enter the country from Afghanistan after its rapid takeover by the Taliban, RIA news agency reported, citing a Moscow-based organization of Afghani expatriates.

Among those who received permission to travel are holders of Russian passports or those with permanent residence rights and students of Russian universities, it said.

