Left Menu

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,500 cr through QIP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:33 IST
Canara Bank raises Rs 2,500 cr through QIP
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

The QIP was fully subscribed and saw a strong response from foreign as well as from domestic qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the bank said in a statement.

''This capital will enable the bank to improve the CET (common equity tier) ratio and in turn, will support further asset growth,'' the statement said.

The issue opened on August 17 and closed on August 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021