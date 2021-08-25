Hungary evacuation effort from Afghanistan nearing an end -minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:37 IST
Hungary's evacuation efforts from Afghanistan are nearing an end after the central European country airlifted just over 500 people from Kabul, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"The exact timing will be announced by the commander of the army, which may happen as soon as today," Szijjarto told a news conference, adding that most evacuees were Afghan nationals who had supported a Hungarian charity or Hungarian troops there.
