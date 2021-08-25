Left Menu

Maha: AMC seeks details of Afghan returnees to administer polio vaccines

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation AMC has written to the airport authorities instructing them to share names, addresses and contact details of people travelling from Afghanistan, on a daily basis, the official said.People have started migrating from Afghanistan and even Indians working in the country are returning to India, following the Taliban take over earlier this month.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:53 IST
Maha: AMC seeks details of Afghan returnees to administer polio vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The civic body in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has directed the airport authority here to share details about people travelling to the city from Afghanistan to administer polio vaccines to them as a preventive measure, an official said on Wednesday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has written to the airport authorities instructing them to share names, addresses and contact details of people travelling from Afghanistan, on a daily basis, the official said.

People have started migrating from Afghanistan and even Indians working in the country are returning to India, following the Taliban take over earlier this month. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

''We have heard that nearly 400 travellers have come to India from Afghanistan. However, we don't know where they will travel further. If they come to Aurangabad in connecting flights, there is a chance that they may skip vaccination. Hence, we have sought details of travellers coming from Afghanistan,'' civic health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

Polio vaccines will be administered orally and also through injections to all travellers, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021