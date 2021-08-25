Maha: AMC seeks details of Afghan returnees to administer polio vaccines

The civic body in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has directed the airport authority here to share details about people travelling to the city from Afghanistan to administer polio vaccines to them as a preventive measure, an official said on Wednesday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has written to the airport authorities instructing them to share names, addresses and contact details of people travelling from Afghanistan, on a daily basis, the official said.

People have started migrating from Afghanistan and even Indians working in the country are returning to India, following the Taliban take over earlier this month. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

Advertisement

''We have heard that nearly 400 travellers have come to India from Afghanistan. However, we don't know where they will travel further. If they come to Aurangabad in connecting flights, there is a chance that they may skip vaccination. Hence, we have sought details of travellers coming from Afghanistan,'' civic health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

Polio vaccines will be administered orally and also through injections to all travellers, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)