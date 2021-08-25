Left Menu

U.S.-China group seeking to bolster financial ties to meet in autumn- source

A group of Wall Street figures and Chinese officials aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations plans to hold a virtual meeting for the first time in a year, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:59 IST
U.S.-China group seeking to bolster financial ties to meet in autumn- source
Image Credit: Pixabay

A group of Wall Street figures and Chinese officials aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations plans to hold a virtual meeting for the first time in a year, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The China-U.S. Financial Roundtable (CUFR), formed amid escalating tensions in 2018, last met virtually in October 2020 after meeting twice in person in the previous year, before the coronavirus outbreak.

It plans to convene again this autumn, the person said. The group, co-chaired by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan and John Thornton, a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and chairman of Barrick Gold Corp, was initially set up to meet on a routine basis.

Previous meetings have been organized and hosted by Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and president of the CUFR. The CSRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The meeting typically includes a first session focused on the financial sector and a second that discusses broader bilateral issues. It will take place as China has accelerated the pace of opening up its massive financial sector to U.S. firms in recent years despite rising Sino-U.S. tensions, after years of lobbying to get better access.

News of the planned meeting was first reported by Bloomberg. Participants in last year's event included officials from U.S. financial heavyweights including Fidelity, Citi, JPMorgan, and BlackRock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021