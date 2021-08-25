Left Menu

Pandey urges industry to increase share of manufacturing in GDP

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday urged the domestic industry to work in the direction of increasing the manufacturing sectors share in the countrys GDP. He said steps like the production-linked incentive PLI schemes would help in boosting domestic manufacturing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:25 IST
Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday urged the domestic industry to work in the direction of increasing the manufacturing sector's share in the country's GDP. He said steps like the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes would help in boosting domestic manufacturing. Share of manufacturing in GDP should be increased to 20-25 percent, he said at an Assocham webinar. The manufacturing sector's share in India's GDP is estimated at around 17 percent currently. The minister added that the government is taking steps towards promoting ease of doing business and enhancing the quality and standards of products. ''Use of new technologies like robotics and 3D printing will help in improving quality in the manufacturing sector,'' Pandey said. He added that a PLI scheme for the auto sector is under consideration. The government has announced PLI schemes worth USD 26 billion for 13 sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and exports. The sectors include advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery, electronics/technology products, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food items, specialty steel, and white goods.

