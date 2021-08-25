61pc of mid income homebuyers feel housing prices to rise in next 1yr: Survey

Over 60 percent of middle-income homebuyers in India expect prices of their primary residences to rise in the next 12 months, according to a survey by Knight Frank.

Around 30 percent of respondents in the survey expect rates to rise to 9 percent, while 25 percent hope prices rise by 10- 19 percent and 6 percent feel rates to appreciate by more than 20 percent.

The consultant on Wednesday released the Global Buyer Survey that analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on residential buyers' attitudes to purchasing homes around the world.

Knight Frank also conducted a two-part primary survey for India, having a total sample size of more than 550 people.

The first part of the survey comprised respondents in the high-end income segment, referred to as the 'Global Indian Segment' while the second part gauged buyer sentiment in the mid-end income segment referred to as the 'Mainstream Indian Segment'.

In the Indian edition of the survey, 26 percent of mainstream Indians had moved their residences within the pandemic period.

''These relocations were motivated by factors like wanting more open space and proximity to friends and family,'' it said.

For Indian mainstream non-movers, 32 percent were more inclined to move residences in the next 12 months.

An overwhelming 87 percent of the respondents who desire to move homes in the next year, favored the suburban neighborhood of their current city of residence, while 13 percent of respondents who want to relocate, may consider an alternate city.

On price outlook, the report said that 64 percent of the respondents expect the value of their primary residence to increase in the next 12 months.

In the case of the Global Indian segment, which represents the higher-income segment, 32 percent expect prices to rise.

''Reflecting a more optimistic outlook, 61 percent of respondents in the mainstream Indian segment expect prices of their primary residences to rise in the next 12 months,'' Knight Frank said.

Among other findings, 32 percent of the respondents from the mainstream Indian segment expressed willingness to move into a new home in the next 12 months as a result of the pandemic, whereas 14 percent from the Global Indian segment indicated a desire for relocation.

The report emphasized that the future of work would play a significant part not only for the commercial sector but also for the residential.

More than half of the respondents in the Mainstream Indian segment expect to be back in the office for the entire workweek once all restrictions are lifted.

As much as 47 percent of the Global Indian segment respondents expect to continue working for 2-4 days in a week from the office once all restrictions are lifted.

In the mainstream Indian segment, the highest inclination towards five days of work from the office was shown by professionals such as lawyers, architects, doctors, chartered accountants, etc.

In the case of the salaried class segment, the preference for work from the office ranged from 3 to 5 days.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "The pandemic has changed the outlook towards ownership of homes.'' ''Our survey confirms that across the spectrum of Indian homebuyers, 32 percent showed interest in relocating from their pre-pandemic homes.'' Apart from the spending propensity and house type that typically govern an Indian home buyer's purchase decision, Baijal said that factors such as access to open green spaces, healthcare, and proximity to the workplace have also started playing an important role.

''Energy-efficient homes are also gaining traction as the concept is finding preference amongst home buyers in India,'' he added.

