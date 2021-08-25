Ruder Finn Launches RF Thunder, a New-Age Communication Consultancy in India

Focused on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Ruder Finn India today announced the launch of RF Thunder, a new-age communication consultancy, that will bring together ‘The Art and Science of Engagement’. Wholly owned by the Ruder Finn Group, RF Thunder will integrate digital, design, and advocacy services to help shape perceptions and influence public opinion, by creating meaningful and relevant experiences in this fast-ever-changing environment that we operate in. RF Thunder will offer strategic counsel and executional capabilities in the areas of Reputation Management, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Crisis & Issues Management, Digital & Social Media Marketing & Brand Consulting.

Speaking on the launch of the RF Thunder in India, Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn Inc. said, “As we continue to enhance our ‘What’s Next’ vision at Ruder Finn, we are excited to announce the launch of RF Thunder in India. RF Thunder brings together a set of communications capabilities that drives Ruder Finn’s future thinking through a focus on digital conversations and engagements. RF Thunder represents a significant addition to the Ruder Finn global skill set, and we are enthused to be able to offer these services to our clients.” Ruder Finn also announced the appointment of Suvir Paul, as Executive Vice President, to lead RF Thunder in India. He comes with an astute understanding of using public opinion research and insights, to create data-driven campaigns and fact-based communication that allow for meaningful results and outcomes, aligned to the objectives of the campaign. In this journey, he will be partnered by Proteek Dey, Head of Digital, RF Thunder responsible for creating a digital hub that will integrate traditional Public Relations with Digital Marketing and Technology Development across earned, owned, shared, and paid platforms.

Leading Ruder Finn’s Group operations, Managing Director, Atul Sharma added, “I am extremely happy to partner with great leaders who will bring alive the RF Thunder proposition in India. With data science and public opinion research, informing all aspects of ideation, RF Thunder will broaden our existing offerings and acquisition of newer clients, by focusing on ‘what’s next’ in communication and engagement. We are looking forward to offer these new-age services across Ruder Finn group of companies in India.” RF Thunder is a collective of competent, multi-disciplinary professionals who are innovators, collaborators, and future-seekers, with a firm belief of wanting to change the world one day at a time.

Please visit LinkedIn and Instagram page for additional details: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ruder-finn-thunder-india https://www.instagram.com/rfthunder.in/ About RF Thunder RF Thunder India a wholly owned Ruder Finn Group company, brings alive ‘The art and science of engagement’, helping shape perceptions by creating meaningful and relevant experiences, in a post-digital world. With operations across Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore, the firm will integrate design, digital, and advocacy services by harnessing the power of the narrative - words and ideas presented in a way to motivate, sell, inspire, engage, and lead. Established in Shanghai in 2001, Thunder Communications got acquired by Ruder Finn in late 2011. Currently, RF Thunder Asia offices are spread across Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Beijing and are supported by a nationwide network of partner offices. The firm’s capabilities and expertise have also grown extensively, covering integrated communications, digital campaigns, and reputation management across the lifestyle, corporate, healthcare and technology sectors.

About Ruder Finn India – ‘Transformation is Our Business’ Established in 2011, Ruder Finn India is the Asia-Pacific subsidiary of New York-based Ruder Finn (www.ruderfinn.com) with offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. Ruder Finn Inc. is one of the largest independent integrated communication firms in the world, producing award-winning work at the intersection of content, creative and digital. An integrated communication consultancy with a strong network of affiliates across key locations in India, we help our clients engage with those vital to their success, delivering meaningful, measurable, business results through inspirational, data-driven, communications counsel and solutions. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: L - R: Suvir Paul, Executive Vice President, RF Thunder India; Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn India; Proteek Dey, Head of Digital, RF Thunder India PWR PWR

