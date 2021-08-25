GiveIndia Launches "Vaccinate India Programme" to Protect Underserved Communities from COVID-19

2,50,000 inoculations to be carried out in Karnataka in the first phase Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) ‘Vaccinate India Programme’, an ambitious initiative by Bangalore-based GiveIndia, was inaugurated by Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Vidhana Soudha yesterday. The programme aims to vaccinate marginalised sections of the society across the country against COVID-19. GiveIndia will collaborate with state governments, donors and partner organisations to mobilise excluded communities in rural areas and isolated localities, help people overcome vaccine hesitancy and effectively distribute and administer the vaccines. The Bangalore-based non-profit organisation believes that there is a strong need to support existing implementing bodies for accelerating vaccination efforts in the country. While the government is trying its best, philanthropy and the private sector can join hands to reach the underserved across India. At present, GiveIndia’s vaccination programme has commenced in Karnataka with the aim to provide equitable access to the poor and at-risk groups by partnering with various organisations and hospitals such as ACT Grants, Narayana Health, Sparsh Hospitals and Apollo Hospitals. So far GiveIndia has administered nearly one lakh vaccines to underserved sections such as waste pickers, BPL card holders, slum dwellers and others in Bengaluru. In the first phase, the aim is to vaccinate approximately 2,50,000 people. Inaugurating the programme, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “Vaccinate India Programme is an important initiative, I thank GiveIndia for its work for the underprivileged in the country and I compliment it for the latest initiative.” Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Bommai, “It is of great pride that 'Vaccinate India Programme' is being launched from Bengaluru. I would like to compliment GiveIndia for its vaccination work in Karnataka so far, and I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for its contribution to Karnataka for fighting COVID.” GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said at the inauguration, ''Vaccination is the most effective way to protect the country against COVID-19. As the government ramps up the drive to vaccinate more and more people, GiveIndia is happy to contribute to the efforts to stave off fresh waves of infection. Through the ‘Vaccinate India Programme’, GiveIndia will concentrate on inoculating the most vulnerable and low-income communities at a fast pace across both urban and rural areas.'' About GiveIndia GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India. It enables individuals and organizations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting. GiveIndia’s community of 2M+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,200+ verified non-profits, serving 15M+ people across the country. Image: Vice President Vainkesh Naidu launching the Vaccinate India Programme PWR PWR

