Coal India arm NCL intensifies campaign against malnutrition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:32 IST
The Centre on Wednesday said Coal India arm NCL has intensified its campaign against malnutrition in the surrounding areas of its mining operations.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and the district administration of Singrauli, to initiate and run project 'Bachpan', with a commitment to eradicate child malnutrition in and around the surrounding areas of NCL, the coal ministry said in a statement.

''Northern Coalfields Ltd...has further intensified its campaign against malnutrition in the surrounding areas of its mining operations, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations,'' the statement said.

Under this corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, Dudhichua area of NCL will see an expenditure of over Rs 23 lakh in various phases.

Anurag Kumar, general manager (Dudhichua project) at NCL, and Rajesh Ram Gupta, district programme officer (women and child development) of Singrauli, signed the pact.

This social welfare programme will cater to the nutritional needs of under-nourished children through seven nutrition centres, which are planned to be started in existing Anganwadis in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

This initiative will ensure the malnourished children's good health and wellbeing.

Senior officials from the Singrauli-based coal PSU and district administration were also present on this occasion.

