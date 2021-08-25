Left Menu

2am VC plans to invest USD 10 mn in over 50 Indian startups by 2022-end

US-based venture capital firm 2am VC on Wednesday announced plans to invest USD 10 million in more than 50 Indian startups by the end of next year. Our family has been backing young Indian entrepreneurs for over 10 years, we are and always will be unreasonably long in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:42 IST
2am VC plans to invest USD 10 mn in over 50 Indian startups by 2022-end
  • Country:
  • India

US-based venture capital firm 2am VC on Wednesday announced plans to invest USD 10 million in more than 50 Indian startups by the end of next year. 2am VC has already made 10 investments in the first four months of this financial year. It has also made commitments to complete five more investments by the end of this quarter. ''Our family has been backing young Indian entrepreneurs for over 10 years, we are and always will be unreasonably long in India. ''We aspire to be our US VC investor base's boots on the ground and eyes and ears for decoding the Indian startup ecosystem. We aim to win, and win big with Indian entrepreneurs,'' 2am VC co-founder and partner Hershel Mehta said in a statement. The VC's portfolio includes Bimaplan, Karbon Card and BurnCal. In addition, it has co-invested with Titan Capital, 3one4 Ventures, Inflexor VC, 100X.VC, LSIP, Y-Combinator, India Quotient, Orios Ventures and iSeed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021