Left Menu

Omidyar commits Rs 14.5 cr to The/Nudge Foundation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:52 IST
Omidyar commits Rs 14.5 cr to The/Nudge Foundation
  • Country:
  • India

Omidyar Network, an investment firm focused on social impact, on Wednesday announced a Rs 14.5 crore commitment to The/Nudge Foundation.

The/Nudge Foundation has been working on alleviating 'extreme poverty' in rural areas, enabling sustainable livelihoods, aspiring to draw talent, capital and resources into the development sector, and developing overall employability of the youth in service sector jobs.

In a statement, Omidyar said India accounts for 60 per cent of the global increase in poverty. With this, there is an urgent need for innovation and a strong bias for action towards protecting and ensuring equitable access to gainful and dignified opportunities for the most vulnerable, it added.

''We believe in supporting bold entrepreneurs who are attempting to drive social transformation at scale.

''We think core unrestricted funding enables them to build out their vision by strengthening organisational foundations through early investments in talent and technology,'' its partner Shilpa Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021