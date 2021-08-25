Left Menu

U'khand Assembly passes Rs 5,720cr supplementary budget

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:57 IST
A supplementary budget of Rs 5,720.78 crore for the current fiscal was passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday with the highest allocation of Rs 600 crore made for the battle against Covid-19.

The supplementary budget makes a provision of Rs 2,990.53 crore under revenue expenditure and Rs 2,730.25 crore under capital expenditure.

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made for various types of assistance and relief.

A provision of Rs 3,178.87 crore has been made for centrally-sponsored schemes and Rs 56 crore for externally aided projects.

The supplementary budget makes a provision of Rs 570 crore for Prtadhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 449 crore for National Health Mission m Rs 401 crore for Jal Jivan Mission, Rs 137.29 crore for AMRUT, Rs 70. 01 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 24.65 crore for Swachch Bharat Mission and Rs 214 . 57 crore for Samagra Shksha Abhiyan.

It also makes a provision of Rs 100 crore for Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana besides a provision of Rs 16.51 crore for Mukhya Mantri Mahila Poshan Yojana, Rs 8.34 crore for Mukhya Mantri Saubhagyawati Yojana, Rs 7.65 crore for Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana and Rs 33 crore honorarium towards Angangwadi workers.

A provision of Rs 150 crore has also been made in the supplementary budget towards the compensatory afforestation scheme (CAMPA).

A total of four bills ie, IMS Unison University (amendment) bill, DIT University (amendment) bill, Uttarakhand Goods and Services Tax (amendment) bill and Uttarakhand Appropriation (2021-22 supplementary) bill were also passed by the Assembly.

