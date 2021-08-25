Left Menu

Delhi govt to focus on procuring e-buses

It has been operating buses owned by it so far.Bus operators JBM and Tata Motors will operate 200 and 100 buses respectively, officials said.Under the scheme, the buses will operate a minimum 140 km in a single charge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:01 IST
Delhi govt to focus on procuring e-buses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost public transport without raising the city's air pollution, the Transport Department of Delhi government has now decided to focus on procurement of electric buses, officials said on Wednesday.

The government has given the go-ahead for procurement of 465 e-buses under the cluster scheme and tenders for it are expected to be floated soon, a senior Transport department officer said.

Also, 300 electric buses being engaged by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are expected to roll out from November, he said.

The induction of 300 electric buses by the DTC in one go will be the largest engagement of its type by any state transporter, he said, adding the entire fleet of e-buses is likely to be inducted by February 2022.

Sources claimed that it has been decided at the level of Transport Department to induct e-buses only in the public transport fleet in coming days to curb the air pollution in the city.

The Transport Department is also planning to ready Burari and Saray Kale Khan depots for these electric buses that will roll out in coming months, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the Delhi government is committed to switching public transport to electric mode to fight the high level of air pollution in Delhi.

The parking space is also being readied for DTC e-buses at its Subhash Place Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Rohini-II Depot, Rajghat-II Depot and Mundela Kalan Depot.

The engagement of electric buses in the DTC fleet is based on the OPEX (operating expense) model. It has been operating buses owned by it so far.

Bus operators JBM and Tata Motors will operate 200 and 100 buses respectively, officials said.

Under the scheme, the buses will operate a minimum 140 km in a single charge. The operator will provide the driver and the DTC will depute its own conductor in the buses.

The operator will be responsible for maintaining buses or batteries throughout the concession period of 10 years.

The cost of electricity consumption for charging batteries will be borne by the DTC, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021