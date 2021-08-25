ITPO provides 50% rental discount to STARTUPs in 21st IISE

Highlighting the 'Atamnirbhar Bharat' campaign of the Government, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has extended its support to 'STARTUPS' in terms of providing 50 per cent rental discount to STARTUPs in the21st edition of India International Security Expo (IISE) to be organized from 7th-9th October 2021 in Hall 5 (GF), IECC Complex at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. These Startups should be notified by the DPIIT, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Facilitating the transfer of technology, joint ventures, and system integration, IISE 2021 is being organized as per preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India while the co-organizers are CISF and BPR&D. Significantly, this is the only security expo in South-Asia region which enjoys the support of all States Police Forces, NDMA, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, Delhi Police, SPG, DFS, etc.

The Expo will cover almost all aspects of security and safety. The event also showcases the new initiatives of the industry to promote manufacturing of the security equipment and gadgets under the 'Make in India' campaign. Featuring a wide range of the latest products, services and innovations of homeland security, cross-spectrum technology-based security capabilities, the event highlights fresh avenues for the development of cyber security and skilled task force.

IISE 2021 focuses on a new range of gadgets and systems in the field of surveillance, explosive detection and disposal, firefighting, access control, radio communications, training equipment and home and automotive security sectors. Over 100 leading companies are displaying a wide range of products on Homeland Security, Fire Safety, Traffic Management, Industrial Safety, Disaster Management and Information Security. These include Access Control Systems, Perimeter Protection Devices, CCTV Surveillance Equipment's& System, Explosive detection & Disposal Equipment, Disaster Management & NBCW Protection Equipment, Equipment for Bank and Hospital Security, Equipment for Forensic Science Laboratories, Fire Alarm & Fire Fighting Equipment, Equipment for Counter-Terrorism, Insurgency, Anti-Naxalism and Security Enforcement agencies, Crowd Control Gadgets/Anti-Riot Drill Equipment, Rescue and Relief Equipment, Vehicle and Personnel GPS System, Electronic Gates/Flap Barriers, Bomb Suits/Bomb Blanket, Night Vision Devices, Indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, Drone Technologies, Cyber Security, Health Security, Software & Solutions, Baggage Screening System, Integrated critical Infrastructure Protection and Jammer/Cell Phone Monitoring System, etc.

The concurrent seminars, delegation visits from within the country and overseas and on-the-spot demonstrations on Women Safety, 'Selfie- Points' and 'Dog Shows' will be among the added attractions.

