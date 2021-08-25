Left Menu

Battery Smart ties up with GoMechanic

Battery Smart, a leading battery swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, on Wednesday said it has joined hands with GoMechanic, the countrys largest network of tech enabled car service and spares centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:27 IST
Battery Smart ties up with GoMechanic
  • Country:
  • India

Battery Smart, a leading battery swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, on Wednesday said it has joined hands with GoMechanic, the country's largest network of tech enabled car service and spares centres. As per the partnership, Battery Smart will set up its battery swapping stations in over 100 GoMechanic garages across India, with the first one coming up in West Delhi. ''We aim to revolutionise the EV sector by building mutually beneficial partnerships with leaders in the automobile and mobility space. GoMechanic has 600 plus workshops across 35 cities and has aggressive growth plans. ''Their centres will serve as vital points for our customers to get vehicle maintenance, retrofitting and access to spare parts,'' Battery Smart Co-Founder Pulkit Khurana said in a statement. This partnership will also enable the company to quickly scale its swapping stations at key garages across territories, he added. GoMechanic Vice President (Operations and Expansion) Suyash Kumar said the company is always open to working with partners that keep it at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution and hasten electric vehicle (EV) adoption. ''This is definitely a step forward in that direction. There are several synergies between Battery Smart and us, as we both are looking to enable EV adoption by establishing a dense EV ecosystem consisting of swapping or charging, retrofitment and maintenance services, and this partnership with a leading player focused on battery swapping will empower us to do just that,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021