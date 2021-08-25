Left Menu

Govt aims to raise auto sector contribution to GDP, job creation: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:39 IST
Govt aims to raise auto sector contribution to GDP, job creation: Gadkari
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The government looks to increase the contribution of the automobile sector to India's GDP to 12 per cent from the present 7.1 per cent and grow employment generation to 50 million from the current 37 million, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the SIAM's annual convention virtually, Gadkari further said the automobile industry is a vital player in India's vision to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

''The Automotive Mission Plan of the Government of India is to set a goal to raise the contribution of the automobile sector towards nation GDP to 12 per cent and generate about 50 million new jobs,'' he said.

The road transport and highways minister said the Indian automotive industry is a key driver of economic growth in the country.

The contribution of the automobile sector to the overall GDP of India stands at 7.1 per cent and 49 per cent of the manufacturing GDP, with an annual turnover of Rs 7.5 lakh crores and export of Rs 3.5 lakh crores.

According to Gadkari, it is estimated that 37 million jobs, directly and indirectly, are supported by the industry.

The minister said the government is working towards making the country the Number 1 global automobile manufacturing hub in the coming years.

He mentioned that many multinational automotive brands are now available in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021