Left Menu

Guwahati-Howrah special train derails in Assam, no casualty reported

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:50 IST
Guwahati-Howrah special train derails in Assam, no casualty reported
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • India

Four coaches of a Howrah-bound special train derailed near Chhaygaon in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday, the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, it said.

After leaving Guwahati in the afternoon, four coaches of the train derailed in the Guwahati-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon section under the Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Guneet Kaur said in the statement.

''There is no injury and casualty to any passenger,'' the official said.

Passengers of the affected coaches have been shifted to other coaches, the CPRO said, adding that accident relief and medical equipment trains rushed to the spot, while senior officials also reached the site.

''Assistance is being provided to all the passengers. Restoration work has already started,'' Kaur said.

The NFR made arrangements for the passengers for their onward journey, the CPRO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021