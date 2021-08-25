Left Menu

Ai Palette, a food-tech startup that uses artificial intelligence to predict trends for FB companies, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4.4 million about Rs 32.6 crore in funding, led by Pi Ventures and Exfinity Ventures.The series A funding also saw participation from Anthill and other prominent angel investors, as well as existing investors, Agfunder and Decacorn, a statement said.

The series A funding also saw participation from Anthill and other prominent angel investors, as well as existing investors, Agfunder and Decacorn, a statement said.

The series A funding also saw participation from Anthill and other prominent angel investors, as well as existing investors, Agfunder and Decacorn, a statement said. The funds raised will be deployed to expand platform capabilities, as well as scale-up and expand the existing global customer base, it added.

With this latest infusion, the Singapore and Bengaluru-based startup has raised over USD 5.5 million in funding so far.

Founded in 2018 by Somsubhra GanChoudhuri and Himanshu Upreti, Ai Palette's proprietary technology identifies food trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating winning products concepts that meet unmet consumer needs. **** FanPlay raises $1.2mn funding from Upsparks, others *Gaming startup FanPlay on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 9 crore) in funding, led by venture capital firm, Upsparks.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Kunal Shah (Cred founder), Goodwater Capital, LetsVenture, Atrium Angels, IIM-Indore Angel Fund, and other angel investors, a statement said.

Existing investors based in India, the US, the UK, Japan, and Singapore also participated in this round of funding, it added.

The startup will utilise the funds to further expand its product offerings and include more game formats on its platform, it said.

**** IsGoingOnline raises Rs 1.5cr in funding from Artha Venture Fund, others *Kochi-based IsGoingOnline (IGO), a digital catalogue and online marketplace for SMEs (Small and Medium-sized enterprises) to list their offerings online, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1.5 crore in funding, led by Artha Venture Fund.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund, and Brookfield Asset Management's former Managing Partner, Devdatt Shah, a statement said.

IsGoingOnline, previously known as PerfectFit, pivoted its existing 3D scanning business to that of digital cataloguing and online listing. IGO currently connects over 400 businesses to more than 1.2 lakh buyers across the country by leveraging the power of social commerce.

''IGO plans to use the funds from this round to scale up internationally and enable SMEs to go online. The company is taking its operations to the US, Canada, and the Middle East, in addition to the already established business in India. The investment round is also expected to enable IGO to expand its platform and add key product capabilities,'' the statement said.

