Maha govt launches special mission for COVID-19 widows

The Maharashtra government has launched a special mission for women from poor families who have lost their husbands to coronavirus infection which aims to provide a bunch of services under one roof.

''The new programme- 'Mission Vatsalya'- has been designed for widows, especially from rural areas who come from poor backgrounds and deprived sections. Due to the death of the sole breadwinner in their families, their hardship is increased. Considering these all aspects, a bunch of 18 benefits, schemes, and services will be provided to these widows under one roof,'' Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Yashomati Thakur said on Wednesday.

In the last 18 months, 15,095 women lost their husbands due to COVID-19 infection, the minister said.

''Of them, the number of women who have been listed by the District Task Force is 14,661. Efforts are being made by the WCD Department to provide 18 different services to help such women including making various certificates available. This includes several schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Gharkul Yojana for these women,'' Thakur said.

She said staff of the WCD Department, child development project officers, local unit officers and Anganwadi workers are visiting homes of such women and providing them with these services.

The department has reached out to about 10,500 women.

''So far 10,349 applications have been received from the women contacted by the WCD department for making them available the benefits under various schemes,'' Thakur added. In Palghar, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe directed the district administration to set up a sub-committee for the rehabilitation of COVID-19 widows. Gorhe was told by senior officials that 95 per cent of the Palghar district and 24 villages have become free of coronaviirus. Gorhe also directed that a vigilance committee be set up to protect properties of COVID-19 widows and prevent any child marriages and child labour due to the pandemic. Palghar collector told Gorhe that a sum of Rs 60.50 crore was disbursed in wages under the EGS scheme this year so far. A pending sum of Rs 118 crore was also given to workers. In addition, the state government has directly transferred Rs 27 crore to different beneficiaries in the district through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). Besides, 14,523 autorickshaw drivers have been paid a sum of Rs 1,11,00,000 through DBT.

