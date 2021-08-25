Bolani ores mines sets new benchmark in single-day production

The Bolani Ores Mines (BOM) of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has created a new single-day record by producing total lumps and fines of 28,617 tonnes on August 23, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The previous best for single-day production of BOM was 27,393 tonnes achieved on February 17, 2020. BOM also clocked the best figures in single day departmental production by producing 20,570 tonnes of lumps and fines on the same day.

Advertisement

It had registered its best monthly production in July 2021 by producing 6,45,863 tonnes of Run of Mines (ROM), the statement said.

BOM commenced operation in 1960. It was a captive iron ore mine under the raw materials Division of SAIL till June 2021 with an approved capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum ROM.

BOM became part of Odisha group of mines of SAIL, RSP, from July 2021. The iron ore mining activity is now being modernised for production capacity enhancement through various projects, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)