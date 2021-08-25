Honasa Consumer, which operates personal care brand Mamaearth, on Wednesday said it has appointed Zairus Master as its Chief Business Officer.

In his current capacity, Master will be leading the revenue functions and develop a strategic roadmap to further accelerate the brand's growth and expansion, a statement said.

With over 24 years of experience across FMCG and telecom, he will utilise his expertise to identify and explore long-range strategies, it added.

Master has worked with brands like Unilever, Nokia, Airtel and Shine.

“Honasa Consumer is going from strength to strength with brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co...I look forward to being a part of the trailblazing growth of the brands and company,” Master said.

Master brings with him a great mix of experience across traditional consumer giants like HUL and Airtel, combined with running a digital product business, which is the right combination of experiences needed to grow a digitally-driven consumer business, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer said.

**** * Sampathkumar P joins Sistema Asia Fund Sistema Asia Fund (SAF), the Bengaluru-based venture capital firm that invests in mid-stage Indian startups, on Wednesday said it has roped in tech-entrepreneur Sampathkumar P as a part of its leadership in India. Sampathkumar joins the team as a Senior Partner to lead and manage investments for the soon-to-be-launched Fund II by the firm, a statement said.

He will also be working closely with the team to manage portfolio companies from Fund I as well as portfolio exits, it added.

SAF has investments in companies like Infra.Market, Rebel Foods, Uniphore, HealthifyMe, Licious, among others.

“…His (Sampath) experience will help us add complementary experience to build more value for the stakeholders and also extend further support to our portfolio companies,'' Andrey Terebenin, Managing Partner at Sistema Asia Fund, said.

As SAF prepares to launch Fund II, it is confident that the complementary experience of its investment leadership will help identify new and relevant opportunities in the market and expand the scope of investment areas, Terebenin added.

Post a stint at Kalaari, Sampathkumar co-founded an ed-tech company focused on early learning that was acquired by Embibe, now a part of Reliance Jio. He was also associated with Embibe.

**** * Stellaris Venture Partners appoints Mayank Jain as Principal Stellaris Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm, on Wednesday, said it has appointed former Cred executive Mayank Jain as a Principal in its investment team.

Jain will lead investments and represent Stellaris on the boards of portfolio companies, a statement said.

With over a decade of experience in startups and deep expertise in financial services, Jain will focus on fintech investments, among others, it added.

He was previously the Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at fintech startup Cred.

The appointment comes at a time when Stellaris is looking for investment opportunities from its second fund of USD 225 million. Last year, the firm had promoted Arpit Maheshwari to Principal to focus on SaaS and Edtech, among other sectors.

''Stellaris is committed to building an investment team of operating professionals with deep sectoral expertise.

“In the past three years, our deal flow has grown 3x, and investable opportunities have grown even faster. As we step into our next phase of growth, Mayank's fintech expertise and experience as a founder will be invaluable to Stellaris,” Ritesh Banglani, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said.

This is Mayank's second association with Stellaris. Previously in 2019-20, he was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the firm.

