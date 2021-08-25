Left Menu

Procter & Gamble Q4 net profit down 29 pc to Rs 49 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:20 IST
Procter & Gamble Q4 net profit down 29 pc to Rs 49 cr
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 29.2 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 48.98 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 69.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations rose 23.96 per cent to Rs 786.59 crore as against Rs 634.53 crore in the April-June period last year. Revenue from operations for the full fiscal stood at Rs 3,574.14 crore.

Shares of the company on Wednesday settled at Rs 13,112.75 on BSE, up 0.65 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021