Left Menu

Algeria to allow more international flights in further easing of restrictions

The country began gradually reopening its borders in June although arrivals must comply with strict health measures. State carrier Air Algerie will operate 32 international flights weekly, consisting of departures from and arrivals at three Algerian airports, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:49 IST
Algeria to allow more international flights in further easing of restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria will increase the number of international flights it allows from Aug. 28, partly to help repatriate Algerians stuck abroad since air travel restrictions were imposed at the start of the pandemic last year. The country began gradually reopening its borders in June although arrivals must comply with strict health measures.

State carrier Air Algerie will operate 32 international flights weekly, consisting of departures from and arrivals at three Algerian airports, the transport ministry said in a statement. It currently has nine flights arriving each week. The majority of flights, 24, will serve routes to France, where there is a large Algerian diaspora, and there will also be flights to Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, Turkey and Tunisia.

Airlines from those countries will be permitted to operate the same number of flights to and from the North African nation. "As part of reciprocity, (the number of Air Algerie flights) will be doubled by foreign airlines operating in Algeria," the statement said.

Air Algerie suspended its international routes in March last year although it later operated some emergency flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021