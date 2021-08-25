Brazil's Guedes asks Supreme Court for 'understanding' over fiscal woes

Brazil's economy minister on Wednesday asked that the Supreme Court be "understanding" about government efforts to mitigate 89.1 billion reais ($16.98 billion) of court-ordered payments due in 2022 that threaten to be a "meteor" for its rickety public finances. Speaking to reporters, Paulo Guedes said he was looking for help from the court to avoid blasting through the government's spending cap and contravening a fiscal responsibility law. Concerns over the liabilities have weakened Brazil's currency in recent weeks, with investors spooked by the prospect of a major blow to next year's budget.

Brazil's government hopes to pass a constitutional amendment that would give it more latitude in handling the payments, with congressional talks ongoing to pass the measure. But it is also seeking to convince the Supreme Court that some 15.6 billion reais, or nearly 20% of the court-ordered payments, can be split over several years to avoid a one-off blow, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"We always need the understanding of the Supreme Court to modulate these impacts," Guedes said, adding that "we are sure we will be understood by the Supreme Court." Guedes' comments come as relations are increasingly strained between the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has been sowing doubts about next year's election, claiming the electronic ballot system is vulnerable to fraud and lambasting high-profile justices responsible for safeguarding Brazil's democratic process. In additional comments, Guedes said now is the right time to pass tax reform because tax collection is rising and the economy is picking up. He also said he sees Brazil's primary deficit heading to 1.5% or 1.4% of GDP this year, and a possible surplus in 2022 as economic indicators improve.

Earlier in the day authorities said Brazil's federal tax revenue jumped 35.47% in July from the previous year.

