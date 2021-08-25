Egypt to open Rafah crossing with Gaza in one direction for 3 days -sources
25-08-2021
Egypt will open the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip in one direction for three days on Thursday to allow stranded Palestinians to return back to the tiny coastal enclave, two security sources said on Wednesday. Egyptian goods and aid will be allowed into the Gaza Strip too, the sources added.
Egypt closed the crossing on Monday until further notice, security sources said, adding the closure was made for security reasons following an escalation of hostilities on Saturday between Israel and Hamas.
