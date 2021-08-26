18 passengers injured as bus rams into tree in Palamu district

Eighteen passengers were injured when the bus carrying them rammed into a tree after collision with a truck near a village in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Medinagar-Aurangabad Road near Kajri village, about 12 km from here, Officer-in-Charge of Padwa police station, Rupesh Kumar Dubey said. The bus was heading for Aurangabad from here when a speeding truck rammed into it from behind, he said.

Under the impact of the crash, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tree.

Both the vehicles have been seized. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Medininagar.

