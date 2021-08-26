Meghalaya CM inaugurates facilitation centre at railway station to keep track of visitors

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated a facilitation centre at a railway station in North Garo Hills district to keep track of people entering the state. The facility was set up at Mendipathar Railway Station. ''The facilitation centre will keep a record of visitors arriving at the station and entering the state,'' the CM said after inaugurating the facility. It will enable the district administration to effectively monitor the flow of visitors from neighbouring Assam and outside the region. He also said the state government is setting up an Rs100-crore food park in Mendipathar which has emerged as a preferred destination for investors as it has requisite infrastructure and rail connectivity.

