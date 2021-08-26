4 of family killed in road accident in Jharkhand

A couple and their two children were killed and two others seriously injured on Wednesday, after their car hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a police officer said.

The accident happened in an area under the Torpa police station limits in the afternoon, he said. They were on their way to Sundargarh in Odisha from West Bengal's Purulia when the vehicle hit the roadside tree, about 150 metres ahead of Torpa town, the officer said. Kanhaiya Jain, aged 42, was driving the vehicle and lost control of it.

Advertisement

The man, his wife Roma Jain, daughter Nitya and son Rishav were killed on the spot.

His nephew Vashist Jain and niece Vanshika, who were also in the car, were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital where doctors referred them to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)